For the first time in 51 years, Bob Ridley to miss calling Medicine Hat Tigers play-by-play

CALGARY

There's never been a Medicine Hat Tigers game called by anyone but Bob Ridley, until this coming Friday night in Swift Current.

When you consider the fact that the Tigers' first game came in 1970, not long after Bobby Orr flew through the air after scoring that Stanley Cup-winner against St. Louis, and continued for over 4,000 games, that makes Friday night a Tigers game unlike any other.

Ridley tweeted Monday morning that he wouldn't be able to do the radio play-by-play because he's undergoing radiation treatment in Lethbridge.

Instead, he will turn over the mic to Scott Roblin, who he praised as an "outstanding young broadcasting talent."

The Tigers tweeted out best wishes to Ridley as well.

'Bob, it won't be the same without you,' the team tweeted, 'but please know you'll be in the hearts and minds of every one of us!'

Ridley wished good luck to both Roblin and the Tigers.