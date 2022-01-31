Former Flames forward Corban Knight relishes chance to represent Canada at the Olympics

Corban Knight, who grew up in High River, Alta. and played for the Okotoks Oilers, helped Omsk, his KHL team win, the championship in Russia. Now the one-time Calgary Flame is thrilled to be part of Team Canada's 2022 men's hockey team.

