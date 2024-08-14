Four charged following year-long drug trafficking investigation: Calgary police

Four people are facing drug trafficking and weapons charges following a year-long Calgary police investigation.

In August 2023, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in southwest Calgary, but the vehicle fled. The people inside the vehicle ditched a bag in the backyard of a Glamorgan residence.

After the bag was retrieved, officers found drugs and two guns inside.

An investigation was subsequently launched, and the two men believed to be involved were identified.

Officers believed the men were conducting drug trafficking activities. One of them was located in January 2024.

Police searched his residence in the 200 block of 10 Avenue S.E. and a grey 2009 Infiniti FX. Officers seized:

A loaded Glock 43 handgun with the serial number removed

$13,080 in cash;

Four cellphones;

Approximately 33 grams of Fentanyl;

39 grams of crack cocaine;

Approximately 30 grams of methamphetamine;

15 grams of cocaine; and

A scale.

As a result, a 19-year-old Calgary man was charged with multiple offences relating to drug trafficking, firearms and breaching a Youth Criminal Justice Act order.

A 19-year-old woman, who police say was associated with the man, was also arrested and charged with firearm offences.

Both were scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

The investigation continued and police identified another suspect who was temporarily living in Ontario. In July, police learned he had returned to Calgary and was staying in the northwest community of Sage Hill.

Police say the suspect was observed conducting drug trafficking activity while driving a 2015 Chrysler 200.

On July 20, police located and arrested the suspect and a woman associated with him at a restaurant in the 1500 block of 12 Avenue S.W.

Police subsequently executed search warrants at the suspect’s residence in the 0 to 100 block of Sage Hill Terrace N.W. and vehicle, seizing:

A loaded GSG 16 .22-calibre assault rifle with an extended magazine and 17 rounds of ammunition;

An additional extended magazine with 20 .22-calibre rounds of ammunition;

Approximately five grams of cocaine; and

Several cellphones.

Both the man and woman are facing numerous charges related to firearms, possession of cocaine and breaching a Youth Criminal Justice Act order.

“Despite the time that passed and the distance one of the suspects travelled to evade our officers, the investigators remained committed to concluding the investigation with a successful outcome for Calgarians by removing weapons and drugs from our community and by holding drug traffickers accountable for their behaviour,” Staff Sgt. Lee Dunbar of the organized crime coordination unit said.

Anyone with information about this incident or other suspected drug trafficking is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.