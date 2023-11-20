Free Calgary Christmas events and light displays
If the stress of holiday spending is starting to get to you, 'yule' be happy to know there are several budget-friendly ways to celebrate the season.
Here's a list of some free Calgary Christmas events and light displays for 2023:
Lions Festival of Lights
- The Lions Festival of Lights is a large-scale Christmas light display at Confederation Park that can be seen by travelling by or walking through.
- Where: Confederation Park. The display can be viewed along 14 Street N.W., north of 24 Avenue N.W.
- When: Nov. 25 – Jan. 8, 2024.
- Website: https://www.lionsfestivaloflights.ca/
Spruce Meadows Christmas light display
- If you're looking to view some Christmas lights from the comfort of your car then drive over to Spruce Meadows. Enter the drive-through holiday light display at the main gate at Spruce Meadows Way (on the east side of Spruce Meadows) and exit via Tournament Lane (on the west side of Spruce Meadows).
- Where: Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W.
- When: The Christmas Lights will be open each weekend on the following nights:
- Dec. 8 – Dec. 10 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Dec. 15 – Dec. 17 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Dec. 24 and 26 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. (closed on Christmas Day 25)
- Dec. 29 – Dec. 31 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Website: https://www.sprucemeadows.com/christmaslights/
Legacy Christmas light display
- If you're hoping for your holidays to be merry and bright, you may want to take a trip to the community of Legacy. More than a million lights are used to create a vibrant holiday display, billed as one of the largest free Christmas displays in Calgary. The Christmas lights run throughout parks, playgrounds, trees, homes and the Legacy clock tower.
- Where: Community of Legacy, in southeast Calgary.
- When: Starting Dec. 1.
- Website: https://calgarylegacy.ca/
The CP Holiday Train
- Calgarians hoping to get in the Christmas spirit will be able to view the dazzling lights of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train when it chugs into town, featuring a performance by Anyway Gang. Though the event is free, donations to the food bank are encouraged.
- Where: Anderson C-Train Station (south parking lot)
- When: Train arrives at 5:45 p.m., event runs from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2023.
- Website: https://www.cpkcr.com/en/community/HolidayTrain
Get a hug from Santa at Southcentre
- While photos with Santa aren't free at Southcentre Mall, a short visit with Saint Nick and a hug are. Book in advance online.
- Where: Southcentre Mall
- When: Starting Nov. 15.
- Website: https://southcentremall.com/holiday-2023/?tab=the-enchanted-forest
Free photos with Santa
- Visit Santa at the Simons truck every Saturday and Sunday.
- Where: The Core shopping centre, 324 Eighth Ave. S.W.
- When: Dec. 2 to 17.
- Website: https://coreshopping.ca/events/the-core-free-photos-with-santa
Free photos with the Grinch
- Snap a photo with the Grinch at the Simons truck on select Fridays in December.
- Where: The Core shopping centre, 324 Eighth Ave. S.W.
- When: Dec. 8 and 15.
- Website: https://coreshopping.ca/events/the-core-free-photos-with-the-grinch
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
