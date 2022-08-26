Free First Thursdays returns to Contemporary Calgary Sept.1

Free First Thursdays returns to Contemporary Calgary next week after a one-month hiatus due to a water main break.

On September 1, the art hub will offer free admission to everyone between 5 and 10 p.m.

Visitors are invited to explore Contemporary Calgary's galleries, join a free tour of current exhibitions which take place hourly, or connect with the Antyx Community Hip-Hop Club, which will be in residence between 5 and 7 p.m.

The Thursday Hip Hop Club is described on Contemporary Calgary's website as "a space for dancers, MCs, and DJs of all levels! Youth and participants are encouraged to use the space to practice and make their own signature moves, write and perform their own songs, and/or practice with professional DJ equipment!"

"We take time to explore principles of hip hop culture, the art around us, and creating places and spaces in the community," the site says. "This space is for open-floor, open-mic, and open-deck cyphers."

Between 7 and 10 p.m., there will be music and dancing from Hot Sauce Boogie, with craft cocktails available from Sugar Water Bar and snacks by Healthy Baby.

Free First Thursdays was cancelled in August when a water main break on 11 Avenue S.W. forced Contemporary Calgary to close for a couple of days.