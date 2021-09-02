CALGARY -- A frost advisory was issued Thursday afternoon by Environment Canada for a number of communities in Rocky View and Mountain View counties, including areas near Cochrane, Airdrie, Olds and Didsbury.

Clear skies will cause temperatures to drop close to zero Thursday night, with areas of patchy frost expected.

Residents of frost-prone areas are advised to cover up plants.

Calgary was not among the communities included in the frost advisory.

The advisory was issued for the following: