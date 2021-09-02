Advertisement
Frost advisory issued for Rocky View, Mountain View counties
Published Thursday, September 2, 2021 9:13PM MDT
(File photo)
CALGARY -- A frost advisory was issued Thursday afternoon by Environment Canada for a number of communities in Rocky View and Mountain View counties, including areas near Cochrane, Airdrie, Olds and Didsbury.
Clear skies will cause temperatures to drop close to zero Thursday night, with areas of patchy frost expected.
Residents of frost-prone areas are advised to cover up plants.
Calgary was not among the communities included in the frost advisory.
The advisory was issued for the following:
- Mountain View Co. near Carstairs and Stirlingville;
- Mountain View Co. near Cremona and Water Valley;
- Mountain View Co. near Olds and Didsbury;
- Mountain View Co. near Sundre;
- Rocky View Co. near Airdrie and Crossfield;
- Rocky View Co. near Bottrel and Madden; and
- Rocky View Co. near Cochrane