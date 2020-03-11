CALGARY -- Two Calgary gas stations were offering regular gas for less than 80 cents per litre Wednesday afternoon and the price wasn't a drastic departure from the city's average.

According to GasBuddy, the Deerfoot Meadows and East Hill Costco locations were both advertising gas for 79.9 cents per litre shortly after noon.

The average gas price in Calgary Wednesday afternoon was 86.6 cents per litre, the lowest average price seen in Calgary since late 2016.

The lowest price in Alberta for a litre of regular gas was 77.9 cents, a price available at Costco locations in and around Edmonton.

On Tuesday, Dan McTeague, the president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, predicted gas prices in Calgary would drop on Wednesday by approximately eight cents.