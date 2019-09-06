With less than two weeks away to the start of the Calgary International Film Festival. CIFF partnered up with The Underwood, Calgary's newest apartment rental, to co-host a movie night at the park.

Over one hundred people and some pets showed up to Haultain Park in the Beltline Friday night September 6, 2019 for a screening of the 1984 blockbuster and fan favourite, Ghostbusters.

Attendees received free snacks from area restaurants prior to the movie and were encouraged to dress in costumes.

There were no sightings of cast members of the latest installment in the Ghostbusters franchise, which has been shooting in the Calgary area this summer.

CIFF will be celebrating its 20th anniversary and will be showcasing 200 short and feature length films from Canada and around the world at this years festival.

CIFF runs September 18-29, 2019.

For more information on CIFF you can check out the website,

https://www.calgaryfilm.com/