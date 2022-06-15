Glencoe Invitational continues to attract a strong field

Christine Wong made history last year at the Glencoe Invitational. Women played in the event for the first time in 2021 and Wong won the first ever women's professional title.

She says the victory that meant a lot to her.

"Last year was very special," she said.

"Obviously it was the inaugural event for the women's pro division and honestly to me wining any tournament means everything," Wong said. "It represents the hard work I've put towards practicing, playing and even ensuring that I played well that week."

ADDED PRESSURE

Wong just turned 30 and said her game is in good shape heading into the Glencoe Invitational. She admitted being the defending champ adds a little extra pressure.

"I'm a very nervous person inside," she said. "It may not always seem like that on the outside but I do feel a little bit of pressure on myself. But (I'm) just excited to be here again and it's awesome. This course is awesome."

73 players will tee it up starting on Thursday on the Forest course at the Glencoe and the champions will be crowned on Saturday.

Ashton McCulloch was the 2021 men's champ but he's not back this year to defend his title.

So that opens it up to the rest of the field and for players like 22-year-old Matthew Anderson. He's here from Mississauga, Ontario and is golfing at the University of San Francisco. He said winning this event would mean a lot.

"Yeah to win this would be great. That's kind of what I have my eyes set on," Anderson said.

University of San Francisco golfer Matthew Anderson is competing in the Glencoe Invitational

"I just missed (qualifying for) the Canadian Open by one shot," Anderson added, "so the game is in a good spot. I'm feeling really good coming into this week and we'll see what happens on the course."

There's an impressive list of names on the Glencoe Invitational trophy. MacKenzie Hughes of the PGA tour has his name on the trophy and so does former PGA player Graham Delaet.

Twenty-one-year-old Laurent Desmarchais is from Bromont, Quebec. He golfs out of the University of Tennessee and said he's had a look at some of the names on the trophy.

"There's some big names who won here before so just to put your name right beside theirs would be fun," he said.

"I mean it would be something special for sure. It's a good golf course and it will test your game for sure so I mean that's really fun."

Angela Arora won last years women's amateur title. She also couldn't make it back to defend her title.