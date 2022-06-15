Glencoe Invitational continues to attract a strong field

Christine Wong made history last year at the Glencoe Invitational. Women played in the event for the fist time in 2021 and Wong won the first ever women's Ppofessional title. Christine Wong made history last year at the Glencoe Invitational. Women played in the event for the fist time in 2021 and Wong won the first ever women's Ppofessional title.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina