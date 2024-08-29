Golden-Field RCMP seek 4 suspects in early Wednesday assault, robbery

Golden-Field RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate four suspects in relation to a robbery and assault that took place Wednesday.

Around 1:50 a.m., officers responded to reports of a personal robbery that took place around 1:30 a.m. near 13th Avenue and 9th Street in Golden, B.C.

At that time, the victim was riding his bicycle when four men are alleged to have pushed him off his bike and assaulted him.

The victim suffered minor injuries, including lacerations from a knife.

Police say after he handed over his belongings, the four suspects fled west on 9th Street -- two of them on BMX-style bicycles.

The suspects are described as Caucasian, around 30 years old, wearing black pants, hats and hoodies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Golden-Field RCMP at 250-344-2221.