Golden Knights rally from 2 down in 3rd to beat Flames in OT

Vegas Golden Knights Jonathan Marchessault (81) and the bench celebrate the winning goal during overtime against the Calgary Flames of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker) Vegas Golden Knights Jonathan Marchessault (81) and the bench celebrate the winning goal during overtime against the Calgary Flames of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina