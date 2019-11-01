CALGARY — Goodwill Alberta is hoping to reunite a collection of medals from the Second World War with their rightful owner after the items were dropped off at one of their Calgary donation centres.

In a social media post Friday, the organization said they believe the medals should not be sold within their retail stores and they are hoping to return them to their proper home.

One of the medals, a silver Memorial Cross, is issued as a memento of loss or sacrifice to widows and mothers of Canadian soldiers. It marks the name of Sgt. R. W. Finch. A search of military records reveals Sgt. Robert William Finch served with the Fort Garry Horse unit of the Royal Canadian Armoured Corps. He was killed in action on April 13, 1945 at the age of 33. He was originally from St. Vital, Manitoba and is buried in Groesbeek Canadian War Cemetery in the Netherlands.

A series of photos, including family portraits, were also donated along with the medals.