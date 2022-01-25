Governments, agencies, community come together to launch construction of Indigenous seniors residence

Calgary will soon have its first Indigenous seniors lodge.

The urban Indigenous seniors living facility is called The Indigenous Elders Lodge. The $5.7 million lodge, located in Highland Park, will offer 12 units of affordable seniors housing and include cultural spaces for land-based teachings, ceremonies and to promote healing.

The province and federal government jointly provided a $2.3 million capital grant for the project.

It will be owned and operated by the Aboriginal Friendship Centre of Calgary.

"This lodge is such an important and powerful example of what is possible when different levels of government with community agencies and Indigenous communities come together for a common, important purpose," said Patricia Jones, the CEO of the Calgary Homeless Foundation.

The project will also create approximately 34 jobs and hopes to welcome its first residents in February, 2023.