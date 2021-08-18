CALGARY -- Employees from nearby businesses are being credited with stopping a series of grass fires in northeast Calgary from spreading.

Calls to 911 began just after 2:30 p.m. about the fires near McKnight Blvd. and Edmonton Trail N.E.

Employees from three nearby businesses jumped into action -- workers at Fix Auto Calgary Coachworks grabbed a hose and stopped the flames from getting close to the building, while employees at Part Source grabbed fire extinguishers from their shelves and doused another nearby fire.

And employees driving a small water truck for Varsity Chrysler pulled over and were able to contain a third fire.

In total, five fires were reported and investigators believe they were deliberately set. One person was taken into custody by police.

Anyone who witnessed the fires or has dash-cam footage is asked to email piofire@calgary.ca.