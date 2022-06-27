‘Great to be back’: Thousands take in Lethbridge’s dragon boat festival

‘Great to be back’: Thousands take in Lethbridge’s dragon boat festival

The festival was celebrating its 20th anniversary since starting in 2002. The festival was celebrating its 20th anniversary since starting in 2002.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall in Ukraine

Russian long-range bombers fired a missile that struck a crowded shopping mall in Ukraine's central city of Kremenchuk on Monday, raising fears of what President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called an 'unimaginable' number of victims in 'one of the most disastrous terrorist attacks in European history.'

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina