CALGARY -- Wildlife encounters are commonplace for Tom Graham and his wife near their home in Kananaskis Country, but an out-of-the-ordinary sighting Wednesday morning delayed his commute to work.

As Graham prepared to leave his house, he spotted a grizzly mother and her two cubs frolicking on the lawn and began recording them.

The grizzly activity comes days after a section of the nearby Bill Milne Trail, between Mount Allan Drive and the Mount Kidd RV Park, was closed to the public to protect a grizzly bear and her cubs in the area.

Alberta Parks encourages Kananaskis visitors to take preventative steps to avoid a potential surprise bear encounter including:

Travelling in groups;

Making plenty of noise;

Watching and listening for signs of bear activity; and

Keeping pets on leash.

Visitors should also carry bear spray and ensure they're familiar with the steps for using it.