CALGARY -- Today, I welcome the shortening of this article, as a by-product of limited conditions to discuss. That said, the forecast-forecast suggests that our article tomorrow will also be succinct!

The worst we get today are gusts between 40-50 km/h, as that large low continues to clear out and makes way for a zone of high pressure aloft, which will calm conditions for a few days. When the wind dies down this evening, it should stay down for a couple of days. Enjoy the sunshine!

Here’s the forecast:

Today:

Mainly sunny, NW gusts this afternoon 40-50 km/h

Daytime high: 22°

Evening: mainly clear, low 11°

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 21°

Evening: mainly clear, low 11°

Thursday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 25°

Evening: clear, low 12°

Friday:

Showers

Daytime high: 17°

Evening: clear, low 11°

Saturday:

Partly cloudy, late-day thundershower potential

Daytime high: 20°

Evening: clear, low 9°

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the Pine Lake tornado. More here.

Tony wins the day again! You may recall his amazing photograph from last week’s storms over the city skyline. Today, it’s July 12th near sunset, with storms fading back from Calgary. There’s a lightning bolt near the rainbow, too.

You can submit your weather photos here.