Guns and more than $110K in illegal drugs seized in Calgary bust

A Calgary man is facing more than a dozen charges following a drug-trafficking investigation in the Downtown East Village.

The investigation began in early April and culminated with officers searching a home in the 300 block of Third Street S.E. on Jan. 25, seizing the following:

5.1 grams of crack cocaine;

103 grams of cocaine;

1,001 grams of fentanyl;

$1,075 in cash;

Equipment used in the production of crack cocaine and fentanyl;

Sig Sauer P320, loaded with nine rounds;

10-round magazine, loaded with nine rounds, and

30-round (prohibited) magazine loaded with 29 rounds.

Police say two men were inside the home at the time.

Khamis Bon Jacob Wolter, 32, of Calgary, faces 17 charges including possession of a prohibited weapon and production for the purpose of trafficking.

Wolter is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 16.

Police say the second person arrested at the residence was not charged.