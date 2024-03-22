Hang on! It'll be a cold, snowy weekend, but there's warmer days on the way

CALGARY
    Saturday will be similar to Friday.

    Expect snow, heavy at times, and those cool temperatures will remain:

    Communities closer to the U.S. border will see higher snow totals with this second wave of snow.

    There is a system tracking through the U.S. that is pushing snow up from the south.

    The map below shows snowfall amounts expected Friday night through Sunday:

    For Calgary, the snow should start to taper off Sunday afternoon.

    From Friday night to Sunday afternoon in YYC, we will get 10 to 15 centimetres of snow.

    The cold temperatures will continue into early next week, but we should be able to get to (or just above) the freezing mark by Wednesday.

