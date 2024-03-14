Hanifin returns to Saddledome as a member of defending Stanley Cup champions
With hopes for a post-season berth fading fast, the Calgary Flames welcomed back Noah Hanifin Thursday night.
The 27-year-old defenceman was in town with his new team, the defending Stanley Cup champion Las Vegas Golden Knights.
Hanifin was traded to the Knights just ahead of the NHL trade deadline after spending six seasons with the Flames.
Despite several attempts to sign him, Hanifin, an unrestricted free agent, decided he preferred to move on.
In an interview Thursday, Hanifin said the choice to leave Calgary wasn’t an easy one.
“Any time you’re with an organization for that long, it’s a difficult decision,” he said. “Just because of the people you’re around and you care about them.
Noah Hanifin speaks to Calgary media on his first visit back since being traded, Thursday March 14, 2024
“It wasn’t easy,” he added, “but just being here in Vegas – now I’m really excited about the future and playing on the team here.”
Hanifin said it’s going to be kind of strange playing at the Dome for the other team and he’s not sure what kind of response he’s going to get.
“Whatever does happen, I know I had a great time in Calgary,” he said. “I loved my time here and like I said, the people that I met in the community and the organization are the people that matter most and I mean that’s what I really care about.”
'GOOD PERSON AND GOOD PLAYER'
For Hanifin’s former teammates, including defenceman Rasmus Andersson, they say it’s going to be strange seeing him in a Golden Knights jersey.
“I played with Hanny for almost my whole NHL career,” said Andersson, “so it’ll be fun to see him again. It’ll be different playing against him for sure, but he’s a really good player and Vegas got a good person and player.”
Not everyone will be as sentimental, however.
“No, he’s on the other team now,” said defenceman MacKenzie Weegar. “You know, we’re focused on what we have to do tonight, but I expect a few extra bumps out there for him for sure.”
Hanifin was having one of his best seasons with the Flames before being traded. He had 35 points in 61 games as a Flame. Since joining Las Vegas, he has a pair of assists in three games.
Noah Hanifin has two assists so far with the Golden Knights.
Hanifin said he is looking forward to seeing what the defending champs can do in this year’s playoffs.
“They’ve obviously got a winning culture here, playing in the Stanley Cup last year,” he said. “You’ve got 20 guys in that room who won last year and kept pretty much the same team together, so there’s a standard there that I recognized right away when I came in.
“It’s all about winning and getting all the way (to the finals)," he added. "You know, for me, coming in as an outsider, it’s exciting and it’s a good opportunity to come and do what I do best to help them return to their goal.”
Dustin Wolf gets the start in goal tonight for Calgary.
Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'There are better ways': Toronto police issue statement after officer tells residents to leave car keys near front door amid home invasions
A bit of unconventional advice given to residents by an officer at an Etobicoke town hall last month has prompted the Toronto Police Service to clarify its position on preventing home invasions.
Homicide team investigating suspicious death near University of British Columbia
B.C.'s homicide team is investigating a suspicious death that happened near the University of British Columbia late Wednesday night.
Loblaw under fire for testing self-checkout receipt scanners at 4 Ontario locations
Loblaw is facing criticism after installing receipt scanners in four of its southern Ontario stores this week as part of a pilot project.
Michigan school shooter's father convicted of manslaughter
A Michigan jury on Thursday convicted the father of a teenager who fatally shot four classmates at a high school near Detroit of manslaughter after prosecutors argued he bore responsibility because he and his wife gave their son a gun and ignored warning signs of violence.
Why do I wake up at 3 a.m. every night?
Now wide awake from a once peaceful slumber, you roll over to check the clock and find it’s 3 a.m. That’s the same time you woke up last night. And the night before. What's going on?
Bee invasion forces Alcaraz vs. Zverev tennis match to be suspended
'Bees stop play' is not an announcement usually heard by professional tennis players but Carlos Alcaraz made a beeline for the exit after thousands of the insects swarmed centre court during his Indian Wells quarterfinal against Alexander Zverev on Thursday.
NHL and NHLPA reach a settlement on Blackhawks terminating Corey Perry's contract: sources
The NHL and NHL Players' Association have reached an undisclosed settlement to resolve Corey Perry's situation with the Chicago Blackhawks when they terminated his contract, two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.
Highway 39 crash near Rouleau, Sask., Wednesday was a 10 vehicle pileup: RCMP
One person was seriously injured in what RCMP said was a 10 vehicle pileup on Highway 39 near Rouleau, Sask., on Wednesday morning.
Prince William praises Diana at London event
Prince William praised his mother the late Princess Diana at an event in London on Thursday, saying she taught him that everyone 'has the potential to give something back.'
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
City of Edmonton reaches tentative deal with workers' union, avoiding strike
A deal was struck between the union representing some 5,000 City of Edmonton and Edmonton Public Library employees and the city on Thursday.
-
Stakeholders puzzled over Alberta plan for provincial police force
Several stakeholders affected by the Alberta government's announcement Wednesday that it's forging ahead with plans to create a provincial police force say the move comes as a concerning surprise.
-
'His legacy is going to live on': Ben Stelter Foundation helps bring advanced cancer treatment to Canada with new Edmonton facility
Edmonton is set to become the first Canadian city to offer an advanced form of cancer radiation treatment.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge police seek public assistance identifying August stabbing suspect
Lethbridge police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect in an early August assault.
-
Lethbridge family raising pet goat, spreading joy
When Susan Eymann and Jeff MacDonald said they were getting a new pet in February, they weren’t exactly kidding.
-
Lethbridge man charged after police recover $37K in stolen property
A 56-year-old Lethbridge man faces multiple charges after police recovered $37,000 worth of stolen property connected to a Wednesday break-in at a commercial compound.
Vancouver
-
Homicide team investigating suspicious death near University of British Columbia
B.C.'s homicide team is investigating a suspicious death that happened near the University of British Columbia late Wednesday night.
-
B.C. First Nation and Western LNG partner to purchase natural gas pipeline project
A B.C. First Nation and a Houston-based firm are buying a ready-to-construct pipeline project that would supply a proposed floating LNG export terminal north of Prince Rupert.
-
Suspect in B.C. triple stabbing has history of 'sudden' violence: review board
The man accused of stabbing three people at a festival in Vancouver's Chinatown had a history of “sudden” violence but a report says he showed no signs of deteriorating mental health as he left a psychiatric hospital that day.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. law will allow province to sue social media companies, other 'wrongdoers' for health costs
The British Columbia government has introduced proposed legislation to recover health-related costs from alleged 'wrongdoers,' including social-media giants.
-
B.C. boy, 9, has memorized pi to 2,030 digits
Nine-year-old Lucas Mason Yao loves the Vancouver Canucks, his pet bunny Chomp and pi, the mathematical constant that's celebrated every March 14 around the world.
-
Small crocodilian named Javier finds new home in B.C. after being seized by authorities
A small reptile from the alligator family – now named Javier – was recently seized as part of a wildlife trafficking investigation and has found a new home in B.C.
Saskatoon
-
Nurse practitioners seen as 'short-term solution' to Sask. family doctor shortage
As about 200,000 people in Saskatchewan are without a family doctor, nurse practitioners (NPs) could be the short-term solution.
-
Sask. mom launches campaign to support teachers
Nicole Berg, a dedicated mother from Saskatoon, is on a mission to back up teachers in the province.
-
Federal government pitches $6M for Sask. rare earth processing facility
The federal government is making another major investment in the rare earth processing industry in Saskatchewan.
Regina
-
Class action lawsuit seeks justice for those suffering from intergenerational trauma by residential schools
A class action lawsuit is seeking justice for those suffering from intergenerational trauma caused by residential schools.
-
Highway 39 crash near Rouleau, Sask., Wednesday was a 10 vehicle pileup: RCMP
One person was seriously injured in what RCMP said was a 10 vehicle pileup on Highway 39 near Rouleau, Sask., on Wednesday morning.
-
Sask. teachers call for a referee to end contract stalemate, province not interested
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) is calling for binding arbitration to put an end to its five-month stalemate with the government.
Toronto
-
Services returning as Hamilton works to restore IT system following ransomware attack
The City of Hamilton says it is now recovering and rebuilding its IT system after being hit by a ransomware attack late last month.
-
'It's going to be crazy': Niagara Falls mayor says city preparing for up to 1 million visitors for solar eclipse
The mayor of Niagara Falls says the city expects to attract the biggest crowd in its history on April 8 when upwards of a million visitors show up to watch the full solar eclipse.
-
Two pedestrians struck by vehicle in Toronto's west end, driver flees
Two pedestrians have been injured in a hit-and-run in the city’s west end.
Montreal
-
Legault to ask Trudeau for full immigration powers
On Friday, Premier François Legault will ask his federal counterpart Justin Trudeau to transfer all immigration powers to Quebec.
-
Documents show more companies, performers owed money by Just for Laughs
Documents made public by an insolvency trustee show Montreal comedy festival Just for Laughs and affiliated companies owe millions of dollars in unpaid debts beyond what was included in a court filing last week.
-
'That's news to me': Montreal man gets letter from Quebec government saying he's legally dead
After returning home from an extended vacation in Costa Rica, a Montreal man got the surprise of the lifetime in the mail — the Quebec government thinks he's dead.
Atlantic
-
Fredericton police identify remains of 29-year-old man found in city landfill
Police have identified human remains discovered Monday in a Fredericton landfill as 29-year-old Sterling Hunter of Fredericton.
-
Suspect who tried to flee police in lake arrested: N.S. RCMP
A 39-year-old man is all wet after he allegedly tried to flee Nova Scotia RCMP by swimming in Lake William.
-
N.S. risks losing dozens of physicians over a potential new policy
The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia are drafting the Professional Standard Regarding Conscientious Objection, which includes a policy that would force doctors to provide an ‘effective referral’ for surgical or medical treatments that go against their values or beliefs.
Winnipeg
-
Proposed bills aim to crack down on sex offenders and false intimate images in Manitoba
The Manitoba government is proposing tougher anti-crime measures in two bills now before the legislature.
-
Winnipeg police say string of violent robberies involved youths
Three youths have been arrested following a rash of violent robberies.
-
Winnipeg police looking for man believed to have dumped soil into bulk food bins
Winnipeg police are looking for a man who is believed to have dumped soil into bulk food bins at a Winnipeg business.
Ottawa
-
Universal childcare not so universal according to Ontario government
The national daycare program was promised by the Liberal government to provide affordable childcare for all families, but the Ontario government says it was never set up that way.
-
City of Ottawa claims credit record will be corrected if old fines are paid
The City of Ottawa says the debt collection agency it contracted to recover tens of millions of dollars in unpaid debt has confirmed that if residents who recently took a hit to their credit scores pay up, their credit report will be corrected.
-
Ottawa mass killing suspect makes brief court appearance
The suspect accused in the mass killing of six people, including four children, at a Barrhaven home last week, made a brief appearance in an Ottawa courtroom Thursday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
City of Greater Sudbury worker killed in Highway 144 crash
The dump truck driver who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 144 on Wednesday worked for the City of Greater Sudbury, the union says.
-
One dead, one in custody after River Valley shooting, OPP says
A high police presence continues in the West Nipissing community of River Valley, located about 32 kilometres north of Markstay-Warren, following a fatal shooting Wednesday evening.
-
Air fryers catching on fire, glass breaking, handles melting prompt recall in Canada
Health Canada issued more recalls Thursday for Insignia air fryers and ovens, citing risks of overheated units, broken or melted handles, and broken glass.
Barrie
-
Driver killed in crash on Simcoe County Road 27
One person died in a single-vehicle collision Wednesday evening in Tiny Township.
-
Premier Doug Ford to stop in Barrie, Ont., to make housing announcement
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will stop in Barrie on Friday morning to make an announcement.
-
Scholarship program to fill gap in skilled trades pays for student's tuition, living and tools
Ten game-changing scholarships totalling at $325,000 will help Georgian College students pursue careers in the skilled trades.
Kitchener
-
Former employees claim Kitchener, Ont. grocer hasn't paid them
Several people have come forward claiming they worked at Dutchie’s Fresh Food Market in Kitchener but haven’t been paid wages by the grocery company.
-
Loblaw under fire for testing self-checkout receipt scanners at 4 Ontario locations
Loblaw is facing criticism after installing receipt scanners in four of its southern Ontario stores this week as part of a pilot project.
-
'Wake up': Officials urge action after fatal Guelph, Ont. townhouse fire
There were no working smoke alarms in a Guelph, Ont. home where two women died. Officials are pleading with residents to check their units in hopes of preventing more fatalities.
London
-
One person in custody following heavy police presence in Exeter
Residents in Exeter saw an increased police presence as OPP officers dealt with an ‘active police investigation.’
-
Lanes closed due to collision at Highbury and Hamilton
Emergency crews responded to a collision at Highbury Avenue and Hamilton Road Thursday evening.
-
Loblaw under fire for testing self-checkout receipt scanners at 4 Ontario locations
Loblaw is facing criticism after installing receipt scanners in four of its southern Ontario stores this week as part of a pilot project.
Windsor
-
'No twisting and squeezing': An early start to tick season in late winter
Tick season in southwestern Ontario has started earlier than usual thanks to an unusually mild winter, according to naturalists and local health officials.
-
PM Trudeau visits Windsor touting anti-scab legislation, recent auto investments
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a stop in Windsor Thursday to meet with local unionized workers, leaders, and seniors, and tout the Liberal’s federal anti-scab legislation, among other hot-button local issues.
-
Haitian-Windsorite details country’s heartbreaking tumble into turmoil
When Betty Sylvain was a teenager, she fled Haiti amid the unrest of the 80s and 90s. Now she watches from her home in Windsor as chaos once again befalls her home country.