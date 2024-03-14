Hanifin returns to Saddledome as a member of defending Stanley Cup champions

With hopes for a post-season berth fading fast, the Calgary Flames welcomed back Noah Hanifin Thursday night.

The 27-year-old defenceman was in town with his new team, the defending Stanley Cup champion Las Vegas Golden Knights.

Hanifin was traded to the Knights just ahead of the NHL trade deadline after spending six seasons with the Flames.

Despite several attempts to sign him, Hanifin, an unrestricted free agent, decided he preferred to move on.

In an interview Thursday, Hanifin said the choice to leave Calgary wasn’t an easy one.

“Any time you’re with an organization for that long, it’s a difficult decision,” he said. “Just because of the people you’re around and you care about them.

Noah Hanifin speaks to Calgary media on his first visit back since being traded, Thursday March 14, 2024

“It wasn’t easy,” he added, “but just being here in Vegas – now I’m really excited about the future and playing on the team here.”

Hanifin said it’s going to be kind of strange playing at the Dome for the other team and he’s not sure what kind of response he’s going to get.

“Whatever does happen, I know I had a great time in Calgary,” he said. “I loved my time here and like I said, the people that I met in the community and the organization are the people that matter most and I mean that’s what I really care about.”

'GOOD PERSON AND GOOD PLAYER'

For Hanifin’s former teammates, including defenceman Rasmus Andersson, they say it’s going to be strange seeing him in a Golden Knights jersey.

“I played with Hanny for almost my whole NHL career,” said Andersson, “so it’ll be fun to see him again. It’ll be different playing against him for sure, but he’s a really good player and Vegas got a good person and player.”

Not everyone will be as sentimental, however.

“No, he’s on the other team now,” said defenceman MacKenzie Weegar. “You know, we’re focused on what we have to do tonight, but I expect a few extra bumps out there for him for sure.”

Hanifin was having one of his best seasons with the Flames before being traded. He had 35 points in 61 games as a Flame. Since joining Las Vegas, he has a pair of assists in three games.

Hanifin said he is looking forward to seeing what the defending champs can do in this year’s playoffs.

“They’ve obviously got a winning culture here, playing in the Stanley Cup last year,” he said. “You’ve got 20 guys in that room who won last year and kept pretty much the same team together, so there’s a standard there that I recognized right away when I came in.

“It’s all about winning and getting all the way (to the finals)," he added. "You know, for me, coming in as an outsider, it’s exciting and it’s a good opportunity to come and do what I do best to help them return to their goal.”

Dustin Wolf gets the start in goal tonight for Calgary.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.