CALGARY -- Calgary police have released photos of a suspect in an alleged hate crime in the downtown area earlier this month.

A woman went to retrieve a package from the lobby of her residence in the 700 block of Third Avenue S.W. about 9:30 p.m. on June 13.

After picking the package up, the woman reported that a man approached her and uttered a racial slur directed at her.

"The victim confronted the man, who then threatened to physically harm her and then fled the area on a red bicycle, traveling east toward Sixth Street S.W.," police said in a release.

The suspect is described as:

About 25 years old;

177 centimetres (5'10") tall;

Having a slim build;

Wearing a black baseball hat, and;

Riding a red bike.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.