Having trouble watching us?

Shaw Cable is having technical issues broadcasting CTV Calgary.

They are working on a solution, but as a temporary fix, Shaw suggests those experiencing an inconsistent signal to tune to a higher channel (above 201) and then back to channel 104.

This should correct the issue in the short term while they figure out a permanent answer.

If you are experiencing issues with your signal, please reach out to the Shaw tech support line at 1-888-472-2222.

Also, please do let us know via email.