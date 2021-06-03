CALGARY -- Let's start with the record book. Tuesday yielded 49 records, according to the Provincial Summary by Environment Canada. My scroll-counting may not be perfect, but I counted 83 new temperature records yesterday. Calgary is listed here as a record, but the previous record of 31.1 C from 1970 was not topped; we reached 30.8 C. Close!

Today affords Calgary another chance at establishing a new temperature record as 32.2 C, set 99 years ago in 1922, is the current benchmark.. More on that in the five-day below.

Check into a heat warning here for key tips on keeping safe in these conditions – heat is an underappreciated and under-respected threat. Of course, it's not just people, but the environment to be concerned about, as fire danger rises in these conditions. Stephanie Thomas is covering that here today.

Tomorrow, our temperature starts to drop, and conditions start to get hairy. It's a coin-flip forecast. Here's the analogy: let's say thunderstorms are your car. There's plenty of storm energy out there (fuel in the tank), but whether or not the key gets to the ignition (a storm triggers) is another question. There's a small chance for a nocturnal thundershower to roil by the city, and a smaller chance still for that storm to be severe. That all said, plenty of forecast models are calling for cloud and leaving it at that.

Once we drop beyond Friday, comfortable sleeping weather returns. Saturday and Sunday both utilize what energy they can to potentially trigger more thundershowers for our weekend afternoons, with enough showers to fix whatever the hot, dry conditions did over the last few days. The drawback, however, is a span of temps that stay below seasonal.

Your five-day forecast:

Today:

Sunny, windy! Gusts ~ 50 km/h

Daytime high: 32 C

Record high: 32.2 C, 1922

Evening: clear, low 14 C

Friday:

Slight chance of early showers, thundershowers, partly cloudy

Daytime high: 27 C

Evening: chance of scattered showers, low 11 C

Saturday:

Scattered showers, risk of storms

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: scattered showers, low 6 C

Sunday:

Scattered showers, risk of storms

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: scattered showers, low 4 C

Monday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: scattered showers, low 5 C

Photo time!

Steve in Canmore took a lovely nature shot:

As did Sue:

Lastly, Ken was at the Inglewood Bird Sanctuary and spotted these probably-ornery beauties:

Thank you for sending, all! You can submit your weather photos here, or email me: Kevin Stanfield , OR you can just tweet at me!