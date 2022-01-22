Help wanted: Calgary Food Bank seeks more volunteers

The Calgary Food Bank has no shortage of food on its shelves right now but what it does need, however, is volunteers.

"We are great for food and funds, the community is so generous," says Shawna Ogsten, spokesperson for the Calgary Food Bank, "but we really need the bodies on the ground to help us deliver the food."

Ogsten says the new year brings busy months for the food bank, even after the holiday rush.

"We always see a continued stream in January and February," she said. "Hunger doesn't go away after Christmas, unfortunately expenses are still carrying on."

Even as demand keeps growing, the pandemic is putting a strain on resources.

The food bank depends on volunteers to operate and many of them are stuck at home, isolating because of COVID-19.

Normally, the bank is able to hand out 500 food hampers a day. Right now, that number is closer to 400 because of a staff shortage.

Jenna Holloway, a University of Calgary student, volunteers at the food bank every weekend. She hopes more people will join her.

"I really wanted to give back to the community, especially in the middle of the pandemic," she said. "It's so rewarding, especially coming here and seeing all the people that need the support."

Right now, the food bank is increasing its operating hours because of high demand.

It is now open on Saturdays, as well as the rest of the week, for hamper distribution.

It's also extending its hours on Friday for people who need to pick up food later in the day.