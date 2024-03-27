Here’s how the City of Calgary will count the signatures to recall mayor

The City of Calgary has outlined the process for validating the petition aimed at recalling Mayor Jyoti Gondek.

The petition’s organizers must submit the documents by April 4.

Then, the city has 45 days to determine if there are enough signatures to force Gondek from office and call a byelection.

More than 514,000 signatures are required.

If that number is met, the chief administrative officer can use a random statistical sampling method, with a 95 per cent confidence level, to determine the sufficiency of the petition, rather than counting and checking each petitioner.

“We’ve been running a recruitment campaign,” said city clerk Kate Martin. “We’re looking to onboard up to 10 election workers to help us with the receiving as well as the counting process.”

Signature gathering continues, but petition organizer Landon Johnston has said getting the required number of names is unrealistic.