Here's where Calgary ranks among Canada's trending summer travel destinations
Calgary is a top trending Canadian travel destination for those planning adventures for the summer, according to new flight data.
Google Flights released its list of Top Trending Destinations for the summer, based on its data for trips booked from June to August, as of March 2024.
Calgary came in second on the list of Top Trending Canadian Destinations, with Vancouver taking the top spot.
Toronto, Halifax and Montreal rounded out the top five.
Worldwide, Paris is the number one destination Canadians are flying to this summer, with the Summer Olympic Games kicking off at the end of July.
The other top trending international destinations include London, Lisbon, Tokyo and Rome.
According to Google, many Canadians are showing interest in setting off on adventures by themselves. Searches for terms like “solo travel” hit an all-time high in February 2024.
Some of the top destinations Canadians are looking into for solo trips include Vienna, Machu Picchu, Brussels, Vietnam and Costa Rica, according to Google search insights from January to March.
New flight options
For Calgarians hoping to plan a summer getaway, WestJet is offering a few new routes out of YYC starting this summer, including Seoul, South Korea; Reykjavik, Iceland; and Deer Lake, N.L.
The airline has also added more direct flights from Calgary to a few sunny destinations for the summer, including Honolulu and Maui, Hawaii; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; and Varadero, Cuba.
Air Canada did not announce any new routes out of Calgary for the summer but expanded service to several European destinations from Toronto and Montreal.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Montreal doctors' breakthrough discovery about causes of cerebral palsy giving hope
A breakthrough discovery made by doctors at the Montreal Children's Hospital about the causes of cerebral palsy is giving new hope to one West Island family.
Weather alerts issued for 7 provinces, 1 territory
Warnings of up to 60 millimetres of rain and other alerts have been issued for seven Canadian provinces and one territory ahead of the Easter weekend.
Ontario homeowner on the hook for $27,000 when contractor severed power line
An Ontario man who built a garage on his property has been locked in a battle with his electricity provider for a year and half over a severed power line.
For years she thought her son had died of an overdose. The police video changed all that
Austin Hunter Turner died in 2017, on a night that his mother has rewound and replayed again and again, trying to make sense of what happened.
Grandparent scam: London, Ont., senior beats fraudsters not once, but twice
It was a typical Tuesday for Mabel Beharrell, 84, until she got the call that would turn her world upside down. Her teenaged grandson was in trouble and needed her help.
CRA no longer requiring 'bare trust' reporting in 2023 tax return
The Canada Revenue Agency announced Thursday it will not require 'bare trust' reporting from Canadians that it introduced for the 2024 tax season, just four days before the April 2 deadline.
Why Kim Kardashian is being sued for 'knockoff' furniture
The estate of minimalist contemporary artist Donald Judd filed a lawsuit against Kardashian this week, claiming the fashion and beauty mogul promoted 'cheap knockoffs' of his furniture designs.
Where is the worst place for allergy sufferers in Canada?
The spring allergy season has started early in many parts of Canada, with high levels of pollen in some cities already. Experts weigh in on which areas have it worse so far this season.
Louis Gossett Jr., 1st Black man to win supporting actor Oscar, dies at 87
Louis Gossett Jr., the first Black man to win a supporting actor Oscar and an Emmy winner for his role in the seminal TV miniseries 'Roots,' has died. He was 87.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton firefighters to stop answering some 911 calls
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services respond to nearly 100,000 emergency calls every year, but most have nothing to do with fire. On April 1, that's going to change.
-
Is this your fuel pump? Alberta RCMP hoping to return stolen property
An RCMP detachment north of Edmonton is hoping to reunite a fuel pump with its rightful owner after it was recovered with a stolen vehicle last week.
-
McDavid, Draisaitl help Oilers rule over Kings 4-1
Connor McDavid scored a goal and added two assists as the Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 on Thursday as the two teams jostle for home ice advantage in what has often appeared like a destined first-round clash in the NHL playoffs.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge city committee hears presentation on future of Enmax Centre
A Lethbridge policy committee heard a presentation Thursday on the future of the Enmax Centre and the possibility of replacing the facility in years to come.
-
Magrath, Alta., grandmother planks 4.5 hours to set Guinness World Record
A Magrath, Alta., grandmother has broken a Guinness World Record for the longest time in an abdominal plank position (female).
-
Lethbridge Hurricanes open playoff run against Swift Current Broncos
The Lethbridge Hurricanes began preparing for their playoff run as soon as their regular season wrapped up last weekend.
Vancouver
-
Man exposed himself in view of children on Vancouver Island, RCMP say
An "indecent offender" who allegedly exposed himself in view of children last weekend on Vancouver Island was arrested again days later for a similar offence, according to the RCMP.
-
Killer whale rescue team puts boats back in lagoon in effort to entice calf to ocean
A flotilla of up to 10 vessels, taking advantage of the best tidal flows in days, was on the waters of a remote lagoon off northern Vancouver Island Thursday in an effort to coax a young killer whale back to the open ocean, but 'a successful outcome is not guaranteed.'
-
Angst and calls for resting places as Surrey, B.C., pet cemetery development continues
A single headstone is all that remains of dozens of markers for long-buried pets in a subdivision in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood, where a half-acre parcel bears a large sign announcing the proposed construction of new homes.
Vancouver Island
-
Killer whale rescue team puts boats back in lagoon in effort to entice calf to ocean
A flotilla of up to 10 vessels, taking advantage of the best tidal flows in days, was on the waters of a remote lagoon off northern Vancouver Island Thursday in an effort to coax a young killer whale back to the open ocean, but 'a successful outcome is not guaranteed.'
-
Number hospitalized with COVID-19 in B.C. hits new low for 2024 in latest update
The number of patients with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals declined to its lowest level of 2024 in the latest data update from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
-
Province puts up $4M for new permanent homeless shelter in Courtenay, B.C.
The British Columbia government will spend $4 million to buy a parcel of land for a proposed homeless shelter on northern Vancouver Island.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman claims her elderly father was assaulted at a Warman care home
A Saskatchewan woman says her elderly father is suffering from a brain bleed after he was assaulted at his care home in Warman.
-
'Rubbernecking': Regina man acquitted in brutal group beating in max unit of Sask. penitentiary
A Regina man accused of aggravated assault in the brutal beating of an inmate in the maximum security wing of the Saskatchewan Penitentiary was acquitted this month.
-
Man with alleged Russian mafia ties pleads guilty to fraud charges in Saskatoon court
A man with alleged ties to a Russian organized crime group pleaded guilty to several fraud charges in Saskatoon Provincial Court this week.
Regina
-
Deaths of 4 people on Sask. farm confirmed as murder-suicide
The deaths of four people on a farm near the Saskatchewan village of Neudorf have been confirmed a murder-suicide.
-
The eye in the sky: An inside look at Regina's police plane
CTV News recently got an inside look at the Regina Police Service’s (RPS) Aerial Support Unit (ASU) during a fly along.
-
Sask. woman claims her elderly father was assaulted at a Warman care home
A Saskatchewan woman says her elderly father is suffering from a brain bleed after he was assaulted at his care home in Warman.
Toronto
-
Ontario homeowner on the hook for $27,000 when contractor severed power line
An Ontario man who built a garage on his property has been locked in a battle with his electricity provider for a year and half over a severed power line.
-
Stabbing outside apartment building in North York leaves 1 man dead: police
One man is dead after a stabbing outside an apartment building in North York on Friday morning, Toronto police confirm.
-
Ontario urges mpox testing amid spike in cases
Ontario health officials are urging public health units to test for mpox, the viral disease formerly known as monkeypox, amid a spike of confirmed cases in the province.
Montreal
-
Montreal doctors' breakthrough discovery about causes of cerebral palsy giving hope
A breakthrough discovery made by doctors at the Montreal Children's Hospital about the causes of cerebral palsy is giving new hope to one West Island family.
-
Quebec minister to order probe after complaint about QMJHL English-only playoff garb
The Quebec government says it will ask the province's language watchdog to investigate after the leader of the Parti Québécois complained about a lack of French on a QMJHL team's playoff garb.
-
Man in critical condition after stabbing in Montreal
A man is in critical condition in Montreal on Friday morning after he was stabbed in a rooming house in the borough of Lachine late on Thursday evening.
Atlantic
-
Gas prices drop across the Maritimes
The price of gas decreased overnight in all three Maritime provinces.
-
N.B. man wins $64 million from Lotto 6/49
A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.
-
Full parole granted to man convicted in notorious 'McDonald's murders' in Cape Breton
The Parole Board of Canada has granted full parole to one of three men convicted in the brutal murders of three McDonald's restaurant workers in Cape Breton more than 30 years ago.
Winnipeg
-
Kinew, Poilievre meet at Manitoba legislature, discuss each other's priorities
Premier Wab Kinew and federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre met at the Manitoba legislature Thursday afternoon.
-
Here's when Manitobans might be getting new plastic health cards
Plastic health cards will be coming to Manitobans.
-
'Overall, the city’s not horrible': TakePride Winnipeg’s spring litter index rankings
TakePride Winnipeg is asking city residents to do some spring cleaning along our streets.
Ottawa
-
OPP seize $7.5 million worth of drugs in eastern Ontario
The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police says one person is facing multiple charges after a traffic complaint on Highway 17 in Head Clara Maria Township.
-
OPEN/CLOSED
OPEN/CLOSED Here's what is open and closed in Ottawa over the Easter weekend
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Easter weekend.
-
Single-vehicle collision leaves one man dead in Cumberland Friday morning
One man is confirmed dead after a fatal single-vehicle collision in the early hours of Friday morning in Cumberland, Ottawa Paramedics said.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario homeowner on the hook for $27,000 when contractor severed power line
An Ontario man who built a garage on his property has been locked in a battle with his electricity provider for a year and half over a severed power line.
-
Louis Gossett Jr., 1st Black man to win supporting actor Oscar, dies at 87
Louis Gossett Jr., the first Black man to win a supporting actor Oscar and an Emmy winner for his role in the seminal TV miniseries 'Roots,' has died. He was 87.
-
More unauthorized products for skin, sexual enhancement, recalled: Here are the recalls of this week
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including torches, beef biltong and unauthorized products related to skin care and sexual enhancement.
Barrie
-
Barrie resident taken to hospital with serious injuries following altercation
A Barrie resident is in hospital Thursday evening with serious injuries after an altercation at an apartment complex.
-
Police seek to identify driver accused in road rage and assault in Bradford
Police are looking for witnesses to an alleged road rage and assault in Bradford.
-
Protestors push for province to approve safe consumption site in Barrie
Protestors held a 'Four Points Rally' Thursday morning in Barrie in front of local MPP offices and at City Hall, urging the province to immediately approve Barrie's proposed consumption and treatment service site, and to fund additional CTS sites.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener man charged in Huron County overdose death
A Kitchener man has been charged with manslaughter in relation to an overdose death in Central Huron. On Sept. 13, 2023, Huron OPP were called to a home in the municipality where a 19-year-old man was found unresponsive and died at the scene.
-
'Enough is enough': Contractor calls out government for inaction of Dutchie’s non-payment
Another person has come forward claiming they were not paid what they were owed by Dutchie’s Fresh Market.
-
Conestoga College to see significant drop in international student enrolment
The college says its allocation for new international students in 2024 has been set at less than 50 per cent of its current international enrollment.
London
-
SIU probe deems OPP officer’s shot fired at man in Aylmer, Ont. to be reasonable
An investigation by the Ontario Special Investigations Unit has determined is was reasonable for a police officer to shoot her gun at a man in Aylmer, Ont.
-
'It’s an emotional time': Basketball game honours young players who died two decades ago
It was an emotional night inside A.B Lucas Secondary School, at a high-school all star basketball game – honouring two outstanding basketball players who died in a tragic car crash in January of 2000.
-
London might resolve legal dispute with indoor zoo Reptilia but critics warn against opening loophole for more zoos
Next week, city council’s closed-door meeting with the city solicitor might include a discussion about ending court proceedings against indoor reptile zoo Reptilia.
Windsor
-
Break-in at Wheatley business under investigation
Chatham-Kent police are investigating a break-in at a business in Wheatley.
-
Spits building towards turnaround season
A 13-game losing streak to end the season was not bad luck after all.
-
'It's better to surrender:' A father’s desperate plea to his son revealed in inquest into death of Windsor man
A virtual coroner’s inquest seeks to find ways to prevent civilian deaths when involved with police.