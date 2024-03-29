Here's where Calgary ranks among Canada's trending summer travel destinations

Calgary is a top trending Canadian travel destination for those planning adventures for the summer, according to new flight data.

Google Flights released its list of Top Trending Destinations for the summer, based on its data for trips booked from June to August, as of March 2024.

Calgary came in second on the list of Top Trending Canadian Destinations, with Vancouver taking the top spot.

Toronto, Halifax and Montreal rounded out the top five.

Worldwide, Paris is the number one destination Canadians are flying to this summer, with the Summer Olympic Games kicking off at the end of July.

The other top trending international destinations include London, Lisbon, Tokyo and Rome.

According to Google, many Canadians are showing interest in setting off on adventures by themselves. Searches for terms like “solo travel” hit an all-time high in February 2024.

Some of the top destinations Canadians are looking into for solo trips include Vienna, Machu Picchu, Brussels, Vietnam and Costa Rica, according to Google search insights from January to March.

New flight options

For Calgarians hoping to plan a summer getaway, WestJet is offering a few new routes out of YYC starting this summer, including Seoul, South Korea; Reykjavik, Iceland; and Deer Lake, N.L.

The airline has also added more direct flights from Calgary to a few sunny destinations for the summer, including Honolulu and Maui, Hawaii; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; and Varadero, Cuba.

Air Canada did not announce any new routes out of Calgary for the summer but expanded service to several European destinations from Toronto and Montreal.