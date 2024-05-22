Here's where Chipotle is opening its second Calgary restaurant

Chipotle Mexican Grill is set to open another restaurant in Calgary next week.

The American Mexican fast food brand announced it will be opening its second location in Calgary in the community of Seton, located in the southeast.

The new location will be located at 19489 Seton Cres. S.E.

It will open on Tuesday, May 28. The first 30 people in line will receive complimentary Chipotle merchandise. The company said it is hiring for positions at the new location.

Chipotle opened its first location in northeast Calgary in the fall, breaking the company’s opening day sales record at the time.

The restaurant will be the 43rd Chipotle Mexican Grill in Canada.