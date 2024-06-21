National Indigenous Peoples Day observed in Calgary
More than 400 people are set to participate in the Walk for Reconciliation in Calgary to observe National Indigenous Peoples Day.
The event looks to bring awareness on the tragedies and atrocities the residential schools system played in Canada.
"It’s really a great opportunity, on National Indigenous Peoples Day, to acknowledge the truth of the history," said director of creative experience at The Confluence Lindsie Bruns.
The event starts at the Harry Hays Building and ends at the Confluence Historic Site and Parkland, the former site of Fort Calgary.
"It's really significant that we're hosting it here where Fort Calgary stood because one of the jobs of the officers that were stationed here was to enforce the residential school system," said Bruns.
The Walk for Reconciliation began in 2009 and has grown in size ever since.
"It's also a hopeful event as we all come together and sort of commit to moving forward in a good way," said Bruns.
It is one of many events going on in the city to recognize National Indigenous Peoples Day in Calgary:
- National Indigenous Peoples Day at Studio Bell;
- City of Calgary is observing the day with community partners;
- Aboriginal Awareness Week Calgary;
- Calgary Public Library is recognizing national Indigenous history month;
- Mini powwow showcase at Arts Commons; and
- UCalgary hosts musical campfire chats in partnership with Heritage Park.
