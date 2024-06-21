CALGARY
Calgary

    • Northbound lanes of QE II closed due to Friday vehicle fire

    (Supplied/RCMP) (Supplied/RCMP)
    Share

    Didsbury RCMP and emergency services were on scene shortly after noon Friday responding to vehicle fire on the QE II at the intersection of Township Road 294.

    Police advise that the northbound lanes are not passable. Motorists travelling in that direction are advised to take the Highway 2A exit at Crossfield to bypass the road closure.

    This is a developing story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News