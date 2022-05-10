Heritage Drive, Glenmore Trail lanes remain closed after garbage truck hits bridge

Sections of Glenmore Trail and Heritage Drive in the city's southeast are expected to remain closed into Wednesday morning after a garbage truck hit the Graves Bridge from below.

The following closures were put in place in the area of Glenmore Trail and Heritage Drive at around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday:

Closure of the northernmost lane of westbound Glenmore Trail on the Graves Bridge over the Bow River

Closure of the southernmost lane of eastbound Glenmore Trail on the Graves Bridge over the Bow River

No access to westbound Glenmore Trail from eastbound Heritage Drive

No access to westbound Heritage Drive from westbound Glenmore Trail

No access below the Graves Bridge (connection to northbound Deerfoot Trail)

Heritage Drive closed between 13th Street and Glendeer Circle S.E.

The closures are expected to remain in place for at least 24 hours from the time of the crash to allow crews to assess the structural integrity of the bridge and determine whether repairs are required.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the collision and police have not released where the garbage truck hit the bridge.