Heritage Park offers crops for annual harvest sale to support local charities

The annual harvest sale is on this weekend at Heritage Park. All visitors will need to purchase admission to the facility to shop. The annual harvest sale is on this weekend at Heritage Park. All visitors will need to purchase admission to the facility to shop.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Don't focus on hate': World marks 20th anniversary of 9/11

The world solemnly marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday, remembering the dead, invoking the heroes and taking stock of the aftermath just weeks after the bloody end of the Afghanistan war that was launched in response to the terror attacks.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon