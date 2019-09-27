CALGARY — The Children’s Wish Foundation hosted its annual TIMBER MART Heroes Challenge at the Calgary Central Library on Friday.

Participating teams each committed to raising $5,000, with funds being used to grant a child’s most heartfelt wish.

Corporate teams that achieved fundraising success spent the day celebrating and competing in fun, creative challenges designed to test mental, physical and spiritual prowess.

Megan Boyle with the Children’s Wish Foundation called it a fun way for the Heroes Challenge teams to interact with the children and their families.

“We had a great day full of challenges, fighting super-villains and raising a lot of money for wishes,” she said.

The day culminates in a closing ceremony, revealing the winners of the competition and more importantly, a ‘Wish Reveal’ to five-year-old Ruby Debor.

Diagnosed with Goldenhar Syndrome, Ruby loves the Disney princess Moana and now, thanks to the Children’s Wish Foundation, she and her family will be going to meet her in person at the Disney Aulani Resort in February.

Ruby’s mom, Stacey Debor, called the wish a ray of hope for her family.

“This just means everything to us, especially having gone through everything we have,” she said.

“It’s like a little light for us to look forward to.”

Internationally, the 2019 TIMBER MART Heroes Challenge raised over $1.1 million for future wishes, with Alberta teams contributing over $110,000.

The Children’s Wish foundation of Canada has been granting wishes to children fighting life threatening illnesses for 34 years.

More information can be found on their website.