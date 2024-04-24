CALGARY
Calgary

    • Hicks shuts out Oilers as Brooks wins matchup in Okotoks 5-0

    Brooks in semi-final action against Okotoks Tuesday night in BCHL play. Brooks in semi-final action against Okotoks Tuesday night in BCHL play.
    Brooks goaltender Johnny Hicks picked up his second shutout of the series Tuesday night as the Bandits blanked the Oilers 5-0 in a game played in Okotoks.

    Hicks stopped 31 shots on the night, playing a large role in why Brooks now leads the series 2-1.

    That was particularly evident early, when Okotoks came storming out of the gate, firing nine of the first 11 shots at Hicks who stopped them all.

    Hicks stopped 43 shots in a Game 1 shutout of the Oilers.

    Caelan Fitzpatrick, Josh Wiebe, Nathan Free, Danylo Korzhyletskyi and Keith McInnis scored for Brooks.

    Brooks outshot Okotoks 32-31.

    Game 4 is Wednesday night in Okotoks. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

