High pressure sets in; sunny and warm across Southern Alberta

The adage is an oldie, but a goodie: the shorter the article, the fairer our weather conditions. After a milder day yesterday, Calgary's forecast for the next five days – and beyond – is strictly within a ridge of high pressure, whereupon the most eventful circumstance is the gust conditions today. Wind gusts in the 40 kilometre per hour range are forecast but, since it's from the west, we'll anticipate a return to the 20s.

Afterward, we dip slightly Saturday – that's a by-product of the west wind fading – and fall beneath the ridge of high pressure. The only change here from yesterday's forecast is a temperature increase in a few areas. Enjoy the first full day of fall, and all the days after!

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Friday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: some cloud, low 6 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 18 C

Evening: clear, low 7 C

Sunday

Sunny

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: clear, low 9 C

Monday

Sunny

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: clear, low 10 C

Tuesday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 24 C

Evening: clear, low 9 C

John sent us a few photos from along the Bow River Pathway yesterday – here's my favourite among them.

Viewer John's photo from along the Bow River Pathway.

