High-risk incident near Lethbridge elementary school ends

A ‘high-risk incident’ on 9 Avenue South that took place near a Lethbridge school Wednesday afternoon is over.

A Lethbridge police officer confirmed to CTV News Wednesday shortly before 5 p.m. that the incident was essentially a weapons complaint that ended with four to five people being taken into custody.

In a media statement, Lethbridge police said several people were detained and police recovered an imitation weapon at a southside home.

They added that "there is no evidence at this time to support criminal charges."

At 3:54 p.m., police issued a statement asking the public to avoid the area around the 1200 block of 9 Avenue South.

They also asked that parents picking up children from Fleet Bawden Elementary School use 12th Street South and go to the roundabout on the west side of the school.

The school issued a release at 4:15 saying that once they were informed of an external threat in the neighbourhood by police at 3:25 p.m., they initiated a perimeter secure out of an abundance of caution.

During a perimeter secure, school doors that lead outside are locked, and students aren't allowed to go outside the building.

Once the bus was re-routed to the roundabout on the school's west side, students boarded it to go home.

There was also a police presence at the school throughout the incident.