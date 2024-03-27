High-risk offender with history of sexual crimes involving children released in Calgary

A high-risk offender with a history of sexual crimes against children has been released into the Calgary community.

Cody James Neubecker, 37, was released on March 27 after serving a five-year sentence for possession of child pornography and failure to comply with a prohibition order, according to a Wednesday news release.

Neubecker also has previous convictions for sexual interference, luring a child under the age of 18, luring a child under the age of 16, accessing child pornography, indecent exposure to a person under 16, and possession of child pornography, police said.

The majority of his crimes were committed in the Calgary area.

Police said Neubecker is subject to a peace bond and will be monitored by the high-risk offender program.

He is described as approximately six feet tall (182 centimetres), weighing approximately 220 pounds (99 kilograms), with brown hair and blue eyes.

The Calgary Police Service believes it is in the public’s best interest to inform members of the community about Neubecker’s release.

“Members of the public are advised the intent of the process is to enable members of the public to take suitable precautionary measures and not to embark on any form of vigilante action,” police said in the release.