High River man wins $100K on lottery ticket he was gifted

A High River man is celebrating his $100,000 win on a lottery ticket gifted to him by his daughter.

Phillip Regnier says his daughter regularly purchases lottery tickets, and gave him a Western Max and Extra ticket that won the June 14 draw.

"I showed her, and she was going ballistic," Regnier said in a Tuesday news release from the Western Canada Lottery Corporation.

"I showed my wife after that and she didn’t believe me."

Regnier says the win will make life easier for him and his family.

His daughter purchased the winning ticketat the Shoppers Drug Mart on Third Avenue S.E. in High River.

He won his prize by matching the last six digits selected in the draw: 4013537.

The town of High River is located roughly 40 kilometres south of Calgary.