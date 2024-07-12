High velocity fun now open at B.C. mountain resort
If you're in the mood for a wild ride through the B.C. wilderness, a mountain resort might have just what you're looking for.
Booking is now open for Panorama Mountain Resort's newest attraction, the Wild Rider Mountain Coaster.
"We are incredibly excited to introduce our new mountain coaster to our guests," said Steve Paccagnan, president and CEO of Panorama Mountain Resort.
"It is an unforgettable ride! With our spectacular mountain backdrop, the coaster brings an exhilarating family-friendly experience to visitors looking for a unique way to enjoy the outdoors."
The coaster involves cars that accommodate one or two riders affixed to a single-rail track.
The course is one kilometre long and descends 165 metres, twisting and turning down through wide open areas as well as back and forth between trees, hitting speeds of up to 40 km/h.
Individual riders must be at least 125 centimetres (4'1") tall and to ride with a passenger, you must be at least 15 years old.
Passengers must be between three and seven years old and at least 96 centimetres (3'2") and no taller than the driver's shoulders while seated.
(Supplied)
The mountain coaster is one of two new attractions at the resort opening this summer.
Later in the season, Panorama will open bookings for the Timberline Traverse Aerial Ropes Tower, a rope course that stands 60 feet high and challenges participants with 50 mid-obstacles and challenges.
"Both these attractions are compelling additions to our resort’s summer offerings and continue to enhance our mountain adventure park with activities from kids camps to the coaster, a high-flying ropes course, lift-accessed biking and so much more," said Paccagnan.
Both attractions cost approximately $3 million.
Ticket information for the mountain coaster can be found on Panorama Mountain Resort's website.
The resort is located approximately 20 kilometres west of Invermere, B.C.
