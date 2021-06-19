CALGARY -- Multiple emergency teams, including the STARS Air Ambulance, have been sent to a crash scene in the westbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway Saturday morning.

511 Alberta said the incident, on Highway 1 near Dead Man's Flats, was reported at about 8:14 a.m.

There are no details about any injuries in the crash, but STARS Air Ambulance was called to respond to the scene at around the same time.

STAR-1 (Calgary) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Exshaw, AB area. — STARS air ambulance (@STARSambulance) June 19, 2021

This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available…