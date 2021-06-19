Advertisement
Highway officials alert drivers to crash west of Calgary
Published Saturday, June 19, 2021 9:10AM MDT
STARS Air Ambulance was dispatched to the scene of an early morning crash on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Calgary. (File)
Share:
CALGARY -- Multiple emergency teams, including the STARS Air Ambulance, have been sent to a crash scene in the westbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway Saturday morning.
511 Alberta said the incident, on Highway 1 near Dead Man's Flats, was reported at about 8:14 a.m.
There are no details about any injuries in the crash, but STARS Air Ambulance was called to respond to the scene at around the same time.
This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available…