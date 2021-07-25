Advertisement
Hiker recovering after fall at trail east of Canmore, Alta.
Published Sunday, July 25, 2021 11:06AM MDT Last Updated Sunday, July 25, 2021 11:06AM MDT
CALGARY -- STARS Air Ambulance was called in to help rescue a hiker injured in a fall in the Dead Man's Flats area on Saturday.
Officials say the helicopter was sent to the area at about 1:15 p.m.
A man in his mid-60s suffered traumatic injuries when he fell approximately 33 metres.
He was airlifted to Foothills Medical Centre where he remains in stable condition.