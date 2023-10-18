‘History is being made’: U of L’s Pronghorns wrestling team prepares for first-ever match

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

The University of Lethbridge Pronghorn wrestling team is adjusting their final moves ahead of the club's first-ever match.

“We've been training really hard,” said wrestler Kade Powelson. “Lots of practices in the morning and the evenings, workouts have been going great. All of us are feeling good and we're ready for the competition coming up.”

This is the first year the Pronghorns have had a wrestling team in the history of the school.

The competitive club will be competing within Canada West and U Sports.

On Saturday, a team of 12 will be competing at the University of Calgary’s Dino Invitational - the first match for the club.

“What it means to have this level of wrestling is that we get to take it one step further,” said Shawn Daye-Finley, head coach of the wrestling team.

“Athletes that would normally move away to go to school to compete in wrestling at this level - we've sent them away before to different universities in the Canada West and beyond, and it's great to be able to keep them at home, keep them competing for the Pronghorns, and keep them in Lethbridge.”

That feeling is being recognized by those competing on the mat.

“It's a good opportunity to pursue my sport beyond just the high school level, to continue to be competitive and it's good to have both a school and sport-life balance,” said wrestler Jacob Exner.

PARTNERSHIP

The competitive club is in partnership with the Lethbridge Amateur Wrestling Association (LAWA).

Daye-Finley says the program was the dream of local coach Brian Donaldson, who passed away in 2021.

“History is being made every practice and it's an honour just to be a part of it and to be a catalyst in that transition,” he said.

The Horns join the University of Alberta, University of Calgary and University of Saskatchewan, who all compete under the same umbrella.

“We have a responsibility to represent the university,” Exner said. “It’s a big task. We have to make sure we’re ready to compete and make a good name for ourselves.”

Both coaches and wrestlers hope to take down their new competitors and see the program grow in the years to come.

“It’s crazy to think that this is the university level,” Powelson said. “This is what I’ve been dreaming of you could say when I was in high school and before that.”

Wrestling isn’t the only new club for the Pronghorns this year. The curling team is making a return, led by head coach Casey Scheidegger.