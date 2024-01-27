CALGARY
Calgary

    • Hitmen blank Wheat Kings 8-0 as Garrett records first career shutout

    Calgary Hitmen goalie Alex Garrett stopped 33 shots as the team blanked Brandon 8-0. It was Garrett's first career shutout. (Photo: X@WHLHitmen) Calgary Hitmen goalie Alex Garrett stopped 33 shots as the team blanked Brandon 8-0. It was Garrett's first career shutout. (Photo: X@WHLHitmen)
    Share

    Alex Garrett recorded his first career shutout as the Calgary Hitmen blanked the Brandon Wheat Kings 8-0 Friday night at the Saddledome.

    The Hitmen got points from 13 different players, with seven recording multi-point games.

    After Ben Kindel opened the scoring, the Hitmen poured it on early, getting three more goals from Tyson Greenway, Ethan Moore and Maxim Muranov.

    Things slowed a little in the second, as the Hitmen killed off four penalties, but Kindel added a second goal to make the score 5-0.

    They pumped three more in the third, with Muranov netting his second, Oliver Tulk and Carson Westch adding individual tallies to make the final score 8-0.

    The win moved the Hitmen to .500 on the season. They’re currently tied with Prince Albert for the final playoff spot, with three games in hand.

    Next up for the Hitmen is a Sunday matinee against Regina at the Saddledome. It’s also Nickelodeon Day in support of the Children’s Miracle Network. The Hitmen will wear special Paw Patrol-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off for charity. There will be 1,000 free Hitmen/Paw Patrol posters and 1,000 RE/MAX mini-sticks given out to the first fans in the building when doors open at 1 p.m.

    There will also be puppies on the concourse.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A Holocaust survivor in Israel recalls that trauma through the lens of Oct. 7 attack

    Gad Partok was 10 years old in 1942 when Nazis stormed his street in the coastal Tunisian town of Nabeul. He saw them going door to door, hauling out his neighbours, shooting them and burning down their homes. Like so many Jews who moved to Israel after the war, Partok believed Israel would be a place where he would finally be free from persecution.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News