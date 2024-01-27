Hitmen blank Wheat Kings 8-0 as Garrett records first career shutout

Alex Garrett recorded his first career shutout as the Calgary Hitmen blanked the Brandon Wheat Kings 8-0 Friday night at the Saddledome.

The Hitmen got points from 13 different players, with seven recording multi-point games.

After Ben Kindel opened the scoring, the Hitmen poured it on early, getting three more goals from Tyson Greenway, Ethan Moore and Maxim Muranov.

Things slowed a little in the second, as the Hitmen killed off four penalties, but Kindel added a second goal to make the score 5-0.

They pumped three more in the third, with Muranov netting his second, Oliver Tulk and Carson Westch adding individual tallies to make the final score 8-0.

Here are the highlights 👀 🎥 pic.twitter.com/ElkvR366Oh — Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) January 27, 2024

The win moved the Hitmen to .500 on the season. They’re currently tied with Prince Albert for the final playoff spot, with three games in hand.

Next up for the Hitmen is a Sunday matinee against Regina at the Saddledome. It’s also Nickelodeon Day in support of the Children’s Miracle Network. The Hitmen will wear special Paw Patrol-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off for charity. There will be 1,000 free Hitmen/Paw Patrol posters and 1,000 RE/MAX mini-sticks given out to the first fans in the building when doors open at 1 p.m.

The Calgary Hitmen and Chase are on the case!



RE/MAX presents Nickelodeon Night in support of @CMNCanada is back!



Join us this Sunday, January 28th at 2pm for PAW Patrol Day!



Get your tickets now 🐾 https://t.co/eRmpDzNAjI#REMAXforCMN | @ACHFkids pic.twitter.com/9cu3w45Aru — Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) January 24, 2024

There will also be puppies on the concourse.