Hitmen clean house, parting ways with head coach Steve Hamilton, two assistants

The Calgary Hitmen are parting ways with three coaches, including head coach Steve Hamilton.

The team announced the move Tuesday, saying the contracts of Hamilton and assistant coaches Trent Cassan and Don MacGillivray would not be renewed.

Hamilton served as head coach for six seasons between 2018 and 2024.

Calgary finished the 2023-24 season with a 28-31-8-1 record, finishing just outside of the Western Hockey League Eastern Conference playoff picture.

Over the course of Hamilton’s tenure behind the bench, the Hitmen made it out of the first round of the playoffs just once.

“Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation would like to thank Steve, Trent and Don for their contributions to the Calgary Hitmen and wish them success in the future,” said Calgary Hitmen vice-president and governor Mike Moore.

Cassan was an assistant coach with the Hitmen for eight seasons, while MacGillivray joined the staff in the summer of 2023.