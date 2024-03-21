Hitmen hang on to post-season hope by a thread in 4-3 overtime loss to Blades

The Hitmen didn’t get the win but they got a crucial point Wednesday night in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Blades in Saskatoon.

With their post-season hopes on the line late in the third, Connor Dale scored to tie the score at three with 1:04 remaining to force overtime.

That meant picking up at least a single point, which meant keeping the Hitmens’s post-season hopes alive.

Maxim Muranov and Carter Yakemchuk added goals for Calgary, which enjoyed leads of 1-0 and 2-1.

Reese Hamilton and Connor Dale keep the @WHLHitmen's #WHLPlayoffs hopes alive with this game-tying tally! pic.twitter.com/ewLLAdSZtb — The WHL (@TheWHL) March 21, 2024

Easton Armstrong and Trevor Wong erased those deficits with goals for the Blades, and Brandon Lisowsky won it for them with his second goal of the game 65 seconds into overtime.

The Blades outshot Calgary 47-25.

Calgary is four points back of Prince Albert for the eighth and final playoff spot, with a home-and-home set against Swift Current left on the schedule.

The first of those crucial contests takes place Friday night in Swit Current, with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m.