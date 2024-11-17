Hitmen rally late to defeat Wild 4-3 in overtime thriller in Wenatchee

The Hitmen hit a high note on the final night of a six-game U.S. road trip Saturday night, defeating Wenatchee 4-3 in overtime.

Maxim Muranov scored his second goal of the night 3:47 into the extra period to give the Hitmen the victory.

That was made possible after Muranov fired home the equalizer with 10:24 left in the third period.

The other Hitmen goals came from Carter Yakemchuk and Oliver Tulk, who led early by scores of 1-0 and 2-1 before the Wild rallied for two goals to take the lead in the third.

Kason Kobelka stopped 21 shots to pick up the win for Calgary who picked up nine of a possible 12 points on the road.

Next up is a Friday night contest against the Victoria Royals at the Saddledome. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.