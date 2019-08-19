The Calgary Hitmen will take to the ice at Mosaic Stadium in Regina this October as part of the Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic Week.

The puck will drop between the Hitmen and the Regina Pats on the afternoon of Sunday, October 27 at the home stadium of the CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The WHL tilt will be held one day after the Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets play at the stadium.

Tickets for the Hitmen-Pats game go on sale on Thursday, August 29 with general seating tickets starting at $18.50 including taxes and fees.