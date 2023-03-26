Hitmen top Oil Kings 3-2, clinching playoff spot

The Hitmen clinched a playoff spot Saturday, defeating the Edmonton Oil Kings 3-2.

Riley Fiddler-Schultz opened scoring for the Hitmen and Carter Yakemchuk added a pair of goals for the Hitmen.

Mason Finley and Loick Daigle scored for the Oil Kings.

The two points clinched seventh spot in the Eastern Conference for the Hitmen, who will face Red Deer in the first round.

With tonight’s two points the Hitmen have secured seventh in the Eastern and will face off against the @Rebelshockey in the 2022-23 WHL playoffs! https://t.co/aumVtGiYUT — x - Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) March 25, 2023

The Oil Kings and Hitmen do it again Sunday afternoon at the Saddledome. It's Fan Appreciation Day and the first 1,000 fans in the building get a team poster at Section 223.

Puck drop is 1 p.m.