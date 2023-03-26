Hitmen top Oil Kings 3-2, clinching playoff spot
The Hitmen clinched a playoff spot Saturday, defeating the Edmonton Oil Kings 3-2.
Riley Fiddler-Schultz opened scoring for the Hitmen and Carter Yakemchuk added a pair of goals for the Hitmen.
Mason Finley and Loick Daigle scored for the Oil Kings.
The two points clinched seventh spot in the Eastern Conference for the Hitmen, who will face Red Deer in the first round.
The Oil Kings and Hitmen do it again Sunday afternoon at the Saddledome. It's Fan Appreciation Day and the first 1,000 fans in the building get a team poster at Section 223.
Puck drop is 1 p.m.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Singh 'not satisfied' with confidence-and-supply agreement, says he'd do a better job as PM
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he's 'not satisfied' with his party's confidence-and-supply agreement with the Liberals — signed a year ago this week — because it's shown him he could do a better job running the country than the current government.
Ukraine demands emergency UN meeting over Putin nuclear plan
Ukraine's government on Sunday called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to 'counter the Kremlin's nuclear blackmail' after Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed plans to station tactical atomic weapons in Belarus.
Risk of a hard landing for Canadian economy is up, former Bank of Canada governor says
Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz says Canada’s economy is at a greater risk of a 'hard landing' — a rapid economic slowdown following a period of growth and approaching a recession.
Millennials dominate insolvencies as credit card, student loan, CERB tax debts add up
Insolvency trustee Doug Hoyes says millennial Canadians have been dealt a generational losing hand as they face student loans layered with bad debts from credit cards, high-interest loans, and post-pandemic tax debt from collecting CERB.
Taking breaks at work? New study shows they boost your productivity
A new study from the University of Waterloo suggests that heavy workloads that discourage employees from taking breaks could disrupt general performance, causing high levels of stress and fatigue that stand in the way of productivity.
Federal aid coming to tornado-wrecked swath of Mississippi
U.S. President Joe Biden issued an emergency declaration for Mississippi early Sunday, making federal funding available to the areas hardest hit Friday night by a deadly tornado that ripped through the Mississippi Delta, one of the poorest regions of the U.S.
Death toll from explosion at Pennsylvania candy factory climbs to 4 as hope of finding more survivors wanes
A fourth person has been confirmed dead in an explosion at an eastern Pennsylvania candy factory, officials said Sunday, as rescue crews continue to search for three others amid waning hope of finding more survivors.
Jonathan Majors arrested on assault charge in New York
The actor Jonathan Majors was arrested Saturday in New York on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment, authorities said.
'Horrible, horrible deals': Trump criticizes Biden's visit to Canada
Former U.S. president Donald Trump shared his disdain for Joe Biden's visit to Canada, saying Prime Minister Justin Trudeau treats the U.S. ‘horribly’ on trade issues.
Edmonton
-
Fundraiser to support respite, camp programs offered by Children's Autism Services of Edmonton
For the second year in a row, a local salon is leading an autism fundraising and awareness campaign.
-
Ukrainian newcomers taught about Canadian rights, rules to protect themselves
An information session for Ukrainian newcomers about their legal rights and regulations in Canada was held at MacEwan University on Saturday.
-
'There's nothing left': Deep South tornadoes kill 26
Rescuers raced Saturday to search for survivors and help hundreds of people left homeless after a powerful tornado cut a devastating path through Mississippi, killing at least 25 people, injuring dozens, and flattening entire blocks as it carved a path of destruction for more than an hour. One person was killed in Alabama.
Vancouver
-
Prince George nurse suspended 2 months after breaching 'interim undertaking' with college
A Prince George nurse has been suspended for two months for a litany of "practice issues" identified by his professional college.
-
'It's not just fentanyl anymore': B.C. sets new record high for overdose calls as concerns grow over 'tranq' drug
BC Emergency Health Services says March 22 set a new record for overdose calls province-wide.
-
SFU team looks to tackle climate change with 'energy-harvesting' technology
A Simon Fraser University professor has created a network of the world's greatest energy harvesting experts in an attempt to help tackle climate change.
Atlantic
-
Messy mix of snow, ice pellets and rain Sunday into Monday
A low-pressure system moving up the coastline of Maine will cross Nova Scotia Sunday into early Monday morning, bringing a mix of snow, ice pellets and rain.
-
P.E.I. Green Party wasn't ready for election, may lose seats from 2019: experts
As the Prince Edward Island election approaches its final week, the Green Party is fighting to hold onto its historic gains from the last provincial vote -- a battle some experts say could result in lost seats.
-
NDP MP introduces bill to combat online hate speech
Incidents of online hate speech are on the rise and an NDP MP is introducing new legislation to stop it.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island farmers struggle to deal with threatened elk species
Farmers in the Cowichan Valley are losing crops and dealing with property and field damage caused by Roosevelt Elk, which have become a regular fixture on some farms in the area.
-
Victoria police say repeat offender wanted again
Victoria police are once again looking for William Watts, who they describe as "a high risk to reoffend."
-
Lack of staff leads to more BC Ferries cancellations
BC Ferries cancelled several sailings because of a lack of crew Saturday, including two trips between Greater Victoria and the Lower Mainland.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman's lost wedding dress found by thrift store volunteer after ‘long shot’ search
After making a 'long shot' plea to the public this weekend, a woman in southern Ontario has found her lost wedding dress, mistakenly donated by her father earlier this year.
-
Thousands of customers remain without power in Ontario following windstorm
More than 10,000 customers remain without power in Ontario today after strong winds hit the southern and eastern parts of the province on Saturday.
-
Male dead following stabbing at Toronto subway station
A male victim has died in hospital after being stabbed late Saturday night inside Keele subway station.
Montreal
-
Montreal police confirm fifth body found in rubble of historic building fire
Montreal police say a fifth body has been extracted from the rubble of a heritage building that caught fire nine days ago, leaving two others still missing.
-
Thousands of Hydro-Quebec customers without power Sunday morning
Over 33,000 Hydro-Quebec customers were without power as of 7:20 a.m. Sunday. By 9:30 a.m., the number had lowered to just over 25,000.
-
Quebec should tax gas-guzzlers to reverse SUV trend, says environmental group
Quebecers aren't using their sport utility vehicles (SUVs) to their full capacities, a recent study found, with just 38 per cent of owners utilizing their vehicle's entire cargo space at least once a week, and nearly three-quarters never using their SUV to pull a load.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa public school board proposes staff cuts to help address 2023-24 budget deficit
Ottawa's largest school board is looking to cut 21 discretionary staff positions for the 2023-24 school year, as it deals with a projected multi-million dollar budget deficit.
-
A moist Sunday in Ottawa
It's that early spring kind of weather, starting off as wet flurries and turning into showers, all while a blanket of grey hovers overhead.
-
Singh 'not satisfied' with confidence-and-supply agreement, says he'd do a better job as PM
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he's 'not satisfied' with his party's confidence-and-supply agreement with the Liberals — signed a year ago this week — because it's shown him he could do a better job running the country than the current government.
Kitchener
-
Some Ukrainians refugees returning home due to K-W housing crisis: grassroots group
An organization that helps Ukrainian refugees resettle in Waterloo region says some are having so much trouble finding housing in Canada, they're opting to return to the war-torn country.
-
Driver charged after rollover near Rim Park in Waterloo
An 83-year-old woman from Waterloo has been charged with careless driving after she struck a median light post, flipping her car onto its roof.
-
High schoolers send robots into battle at Waterloo competition
Thirty robots went head to head, battling for machine supremacy at the University of Waterloo FIRST Robotics Competition on Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
'He is very well decorated': Sask. veteran turns 100, honoured by Legion for lifetime of service
The Saskatchewan Royal Legion celebrated one of its members reaching a major milestone this weekend.
-
Suspicious death under investigation: Saskatoon police
Saskatoon police are investigating a suspicious death.
-
Saskatchewan family doctors say provincial budget short on needed reforms
Saskatchewan family doctors say the province's latest budget fails to make needed reforms that would help keep them here as some look elsewhere for work.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern resources, the highlight of Ontario’s budget
Continuing to put the region's critical mineral supply in the spotlight, northern Ontario and its critical mineral deposits are front and centre in the provincial government's 2023 budget.
-
Risk of a hard landing for Canadian economy is up, former Bank of Canada governor says
Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz says Canada’s economy is at a greater risk of a 'hard landing' — a rapid economic slowdown following a period of growth and approaching a recession.
-
Mixed feelings, disappointment around the NHL pride night controversies
Two NHL hockey players with northern Ontario roots find themselves in an unwelcomed spotlight after refusing to don pride-themed jerseys.
Winnipeg
-
Community group needs help clearing Winnipeg streets of litter
With the spring weather thawing out the city, Winnipeggers are noticing something being left behind by the disappearing snow.
-
Kings dump Jets 4-1, tie franchise mark for points
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Viktor Arvidsson had two goals and the Los Angeles Kings matched their longest point streak in franchise history with a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday afternoon.
-
'Go out and have a laugh': Festival of Fools kicks off at The Forks
A beloved circus-themed event has returned to The Forks, offering free children's entertainment for Winnipeggers throughout spring break.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan family doctors say provincial budget short on needed reforms
Saskatchewan family doctors say the province's latest budget fails to make needed reforms that would help keep them here as some look elsewhere for work.
-
'We are so devastated': Couple asks for relative's ashes to be returned
Leah Radons and her husband Brian are hoping for the return of a loved one's ashes after they were stolen in Regina during a cross-Canada road trip.
-
'Shelter in place': Police operation closes down section of central Regina
Police in Regina advised the public to avoid a section of the city's central neighbourhoods due to a late night operation.