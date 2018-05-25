A home in the city’s northwest was heavily damaged in an early morning fire and about 20 people were evacuated from the area while crews worked to contain the blaze.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 200 block of Citadel Bluff Ct. at about 2:10 a.m. Friday.

A second alarm was called when crews arrived and neighbouring homes were evacuated.

“Upon arrival they were faced with a large volume of smoke and fire and they immediately called a second alarm,” said Battalion Chief Harley Spate, Calgary Fire Department. “A second alarm doubles the apparatus that we originally sent and that allows us to have more resources of apparatus and firefighters on scene quickly.”

Officials say the people who live in the home were able to get out safely and about 20 people were displaced while crews ventilated homes and checked CO readings.

Matt Riddel lives next door to the home where the fire started and says his family grabbed what they could and got out of their home.

“We could hear our neighbours dog barking and then our dog started to bark a little bit, that’s what kind of set me off, and then our daughter came frantically into our bedroom and said that the neighbour’s house is on fire we gotta get out of here,” he said. “My wife and I grabbed what we needed to, got dressed really quickly, got the dog on a leash and got out the door as quickly as possible.”

“I woke up at about 2:20 thinking I heard a bunch of rain and I cannot sleep through the rain. Turn over to look through the window and it was the same window as the wall that caught up, and just flames coming at me. And I was just so shocked I got up and immediately ran into my parent’s room to wake them up, grabbed the dog and my first instinct was to get out.” said Morgan Riddel.

The residents in the neighbouring homes were able to return after the fire was put out.

“We had displaced 20 people for a short period of time. Everybody will be able to return to their homes except the source home and they’ll be put up with some friends and neighbors,” said Spate.

Fire officials say one house was heavily damaged and that neighbouring homes sustained minor damage.

“We’ve looked at some of the water damage and some of the stuff that is on our house. Fortunately, it’s cosmetic and we still have somewhere to sleep tonight so I’m actually felling pretty relieved,” said Matt Riddel. “I’m going to go and buy a lottery ticket because I think it’s a miracle that our house didn’t go up.”

Officials say there were no injuries but one cat has been reported missing.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire and crews remain on scene to monitor for hot spots.