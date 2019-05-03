CTV Calgary Latest Videos
Home invasion sends man to hospital with stab wounds
Published Friday, May 3, 2019 6:42AM MDT
Last Updated Friday, May 3, 2019 9:26AM MDT
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious stab wounds after a home invasion in the community of Saddle Ridge early Friday.
Police say "a number of people" entered a home on Saddlecrest Crescent N.E. just after 6 a.m. and they are now looking for four to five suspects.
No descriptions are available.
