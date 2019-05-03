A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious stab wounds after a home invasion in the community of Saddle Ridge early Friday.

Police say "a number of people" entered a home on Saddlecrest Crescent N.E. just after 6 a.m. and they are now looking for four to five suspects.

No descriptions are available.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with stab wounds in serious condition, according to EMS.