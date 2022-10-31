Homes evacuated due to large natural gas leak in northeast Calgary

Halloween was cut short for residents in a northeast neighbourhood after a large natural gas leak forced people from more than two dozen homes.

Multiple 911 calls came in Monday around 7 p.m. for a strong smell of natural gas in the area of Tarawood Lane and Taravista Drive N.E.

The Calgary Fire Department says a two-inch natural gas line was struck during construction work at a condo complex.

This was a significant leak, according to CFD.

Fire crews went door to door and evacuated 15 houses and 11 townhomes.

Police blocked off several streets.

City buses were brought in to keep residents warm.

At the time of this writing, ATCO was still working to try and seal the leak, with the expectation that it could take as much as a few hours.

CFD is monitoring air quality in the area and as of Monday night there had not been any reports of injuries.