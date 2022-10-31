Homes evacuated due to large natural gas leak in northeast Calgary

The Calgary Fire Department says a two-inch natural gas line was struck during construction work at a condo complex. The Calgary Fire Department says a two-inch natural gas line was struck during construction work at a condo complex.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina